Plans for 73-home development in north of Isle of Man approved
- Published
Plans for a 73-home development in the north of the Isle of Man have been given the green light.
Phase two of Hartford Homes' Ballagarraghyn project will see a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes built in Jurby.
Plans were given unanimous approval by the planning committee on the condition 18 affordable homes were included.
The developers told the planning committee the plan would "support Jurby's growth".
Those behind the project also said the proposed new homes on Bretney Road would support the government's Island Plan and provide jobs in the construction sector.
The scheme is set to be made up of small terraces, semi-detached and detached eco-friendly homes.
The developers told the committee the first phase of the project, which comprises 23 three and four bedroom bungalows and semi detached-terraced houses, was "progressing well".
The affordable housing planned within phase two of the scheme is set to be made up of 12 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom homes.
Approving the plans, the committee highlighted the requirement for public open space to be included as part of the development.
