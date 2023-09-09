Road closure to remove footbridge over Isle of Man TT course
A busy junction in the Isle of Man's capital is set to be closed for three hours while a temporary pedestrian bridge is removed.
The metal structure, over the carriageway on Bray Hill in Douglas, was put in place in April.
Roads in the area will be shut on Sunday morning for the works following the end of the road racing season.
The bridge, which links the EVF garage and St Ninian's High School, provided access during TT and MGP road closures.
During the works, which will take place between 06:00 BST and 09:00, the junction between Bray Hill and Ballaquayle Road and Ballanard Road will be shut to all traffic with diversions in place.
If the work needed to be postponed due to high winds, the project would be carried out 24 September instead, a spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure said.
