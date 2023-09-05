Manx government red-faced after tomato puree typo
People answering a Manx government survey were left puzzled when the words "tomato puree" randomly appeared in the middle of the letter.
It occurred in invitations sent to gather information on household income and expenditure.
A government spokesman apologised and admitted it had left workers at Statistics Isle of Man "a little red-faced".
It had been fixed, he said, and there would be "no other food-based mishaps".
Posting on Facebook, the government said the survey was designed to work out the inflation figures for the island by highlighting "what purchases are common or essential".
The results are also used to help determine the amount of VAT revenue the island gets from the UK government.
Residents made light of the matter online, with one saying officials needed to "ketchup with their typing skills".
Another questioned how the mistake got "passata the person who checks letters?" while a third person added: "Relish the moment, I'm sure with a little thyme you can mustard up a response."
The government said: "Some eagle-eyed residents might have noticed a small error in this month's Household Income and Expenditure Survey invitations.
"While they might be a little red-faced in the Statistics office today, this has been fixed for the next batch of letters.
"We can promise there won't be any other food-based mishaps in the next survey round unless tomato puree is common enough to make its way into our inflation figures."
