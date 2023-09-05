Record number of groups sign up for Isle of Man Festival of Choirs
A record of number of choirs will compete at a biennial music festival as it returns after a four-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Isle of Man Festival of Choirs, set to be held at the Villa Marina next month, will see five local teams and 14 visiting groups perform.
The event was last held on the island in 2019 before being delayed twice.
Festival coordinator Gary Corkill said organisers have seen an influx of new ensembles who want to take part.
"We're looking forward to welcoming back several returning choirs, and there are a fair few new ones too", he said.
The highest number of choral groups to take part in the competition, which features four vocal categories, including an open class, was 13.
'Serious yet friendly'
Mr Corkill said organisers had been "hesitant" about putting on the festival "because of the effects of Covid, as we've been hearing lot of choirs have been taking time to become re-established again".
He said people were now ready to travel to perform "after an uncertain few years", with groups from Leicester, Hereford and West Africa set to compete.
Billed as a "serious yet friendly musical competition", choristers feature in male, ladies, mixed and open classes, with the winners of each class competing for the overall festival trophy.
The open class where "anything goes" would see community choirs go up against a gospel choir, and give those teams in the other categories the chance for a "second sing", Mr Corkill said.
Choirmaster Gareth Malone, who recently mentored a 300-strong Coronation Choir, had made community choirs "very popular, and we've been seeing that in some of our entries", he added.
The festival will run from 13 to 15 October.
