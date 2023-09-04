New Castletown Road to close for seven weeks for resurfacing
A major route to the south of the Isle of Man is set to close for seven weeks for resurfacing works, the Department of Infrastructure has said.
The A5 New Castletown Road will close to all traffic between the Spring Valley roundabout in Douglas and the bottom of Richmond Hill in Santon.
Diversions will be in place via the energy from waste plant access road and the top of Kewaigue Hill.
The work is scheduled to begin on 11 September.
Preparatory work on the access road would be carried out ahead of the closure to make sure it could carry the additional traffic and for its junction with the A5 to be temporarily reopened, a department spokesman said.
The diversion, which is set to become a no-stop clearway on 8 September with a temporary 30mph speed limit, should minimise the "impact on the travelling public", he said.
A temporary 30mph speed limit will also be in operation on all of Richmond Hill itself.
People living in the area will still have access to their homes, but bus routes will be diverted.
The resurfacing project will follow evening closures of part of same road for drainage maintenance between 4 and 8 September.
