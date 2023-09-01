Drug-driver caught with £3k worth of cannabis in Greeba home
- Published
A drug-driver caught with more than 200 Pregabalin tablets in his car and £3,000 worth of cannabis in his home has been handed a suspended sentenced.
Adam Johnson, 26, was stopped while under the influence of drugs by police who were patrolling the main road in Greeba on 8 December.
He told officers he had bought the tablets online and they were for his own use.
He was handed an 11-month sentence, which was suspended for 18 months.
The court heard Johnson, of Cronk Y Voddy, was driving a Volkswagen Golf when he was pulled over by police at the Glen Helen car park.
Officers noticed he was agitated and there was a smell of cannabis in the car and a drug wipe was carried out, which he failed, the court heard.
Blister packs containing 220 Pregabalin tablets, worth £880, were found following a search.
Johnston told police he did not have a prescription for the medication and had bought them online, but said they were for his own use as he took three a day.
'Drug problem'
A search of his home found a further 79 tablets, worth £316, and £3,638 worth of cannabis in two black plastic bags, a vacuum-sealed packet, and two blue plastic wraps, along with an orange and green grinder and £5,465 in cash.
He pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply, two counts of possession of Pregabalin with intent to supply, money laundering, and driving while over the prescribed limit.
His defence advocate said there was nothing to suggest his driving had been particularly poor and he was a "young man who still needs help with his drug problem".
Suspending the sentence, Deemster Cook said: "I'm going to give you an opportunity to prove to everybody that you can leave crime behind you and get on with the rest of your life."
Johnson was also handed an 18-month supervision order and was banned from driving for two years.
He will have to take an extended test before regaining his licence.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk