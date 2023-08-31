A5 New Castletown Road to close for drainage maintenance
- Published
A major route is set to be closed for four evenings to allow for drainage works, the Department of Infrastructure has said.
The A5 New Castletown Road will shut from Spring Valley roundabout in Douglas to Ballacutchell Road in Santon at 18:30 BST between 4 and 8 September.
A department representative said it would allow for maintenance on Richmond Hill ahead of the winter.
They said access to roads adjoining Richmond Hill would be allowed.
However, through traffic will be diverted via the Old Castletown Road, though bus services to and from the south will use the A5.
