Mountain Road closed to remove Manx Grand Prix course equipment
The Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road has been closed so that Manx Grand Prix course equipment can be removed.
A number of temporary speed limits were in force over the duration of the event, which came to an end on Monday.
A ban on cycling on the mountain section of the course between Ramsey and Douglas during the event is also due to be lifted by the end of the day.
The road is the main route between the Manx capital and the north of the island.
The stretch of road between Barrule Park in Ramsey and the Creg ny Baa is due to remain closed until 16:30 BST.
