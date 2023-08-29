School summer holidays extended next year for teacher training
School summer holidays are due to start two days earlier in 2024 and 2025 to allow for teacher training, the Manx education department has said.
The changes to term timetables for the two years would accommodate "continuous professional development".
Education minister Julie Edge said the decision would "benefit our teachers, students and educational establishment".
The summer term in the next academic will now finish on 19 July 2024.
Ms Edge said the amendments to term time would allow the department to invest in teachers and other school staff, which was "crucial".
Announcing the changes now would give parents "as much notice as possible", she added.
Under the revised dates in 2025, the schools are set to close for the summer on 18 July.
