Cathedral choir tours Isle of Man churches during renovations
- Published
The Cathedral Isle of Man choir is to go on a church "safari" while the building undergoes major renovations.
St German's Cathedral Choir is to perform at places of worship all around the island after receiving a £1,200 grant by the Manx Lottery Trust.
The "Safari Choral Evensongs" will see the group of singers visit eight parishes before the cathedral reopens at Easter.
The series will also include performances at primary schools.
The charity Cathedral Foundation for Music and the Arts was awarded the funding to pay for transport costs.
'Unique settings'
Cathedral Director of Music Peter Litman said the island's churches were "incredibly diverse" and each offered up "a rich history and unique setting to perform in".
He said: "We are also hopeful that it will be of positive benefit to the smaller communities of our island who can take joy in our music."
Manx Lottery Trust chairman Stephen Turner said the choir would "uplift and bring joy to the hearts of the local community with their music".
The performances will take place every third Sunday of the month.
