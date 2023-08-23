Warning issued after barbecue sparks fire at Manx nature reserve
People have been reminded that disposable barbecues should not be used at an island nature reserve after a blaze broke out on Sunday.
The Isle of Man government said the gorse fire had been caused by the "improper disposal" of one of the items at the Ayres National Nature Reserve.
Updated bylaws put tighter restrictions any type of fire in the protected area.
A government spokesman said the blaze underscored the "critical need for everyone to be aware of the fire risk".
A government spokesman said the "unfortunate incident" served as a "stark reminder of the fire hazard present in the area,where dry and highly flammable habitats are prevalent".
He said the ban on fires and barbecues had been brought in to "prevent further damage to the fragile ecosystem", and it was fortunate that Sunday's incident "did not escalate further across the site".
"Let's work together to protect and preserve Ayres National Nature Reserve's unique natural beauty," he said.
People were urged to "respect and adhere" to the new restrictions to help "protect and preserve Ayres National Nature Reserve's unique natural beauty", he added.
