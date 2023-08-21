Views wanted on Isle of Man planning system modernisation proposals
Aspects of the Isle of Man's planning system could be modernised under new proposals.
The changes would clarify which projects need approval and allow minor works to take place more easily.
A consultation has been launched as part of a two-year government programme that aims to simplify planning processes.
Tanya August-Hanson MLC said feedback would help shape a "framework to support sustainable development".
The public, building owners and developers have until 27 October to share their views on the potential updates being proposed by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA)
'A crucial move'
Other changes, which form part of the government's built environment reform programme, could simplify the registration process for historic buildings and make controls around building demolition more consistent.
Launched in July 2022 and refreshed in May this year, the scheme aims to improve the planning system to meet key targets in the economic strategy and the island plan, which is a blueprint setting out the government's priorities.
Two key objectives outlined in the island plan were to achieve more development on key brownfield sites and an additional 1,000 homes occupied by 2026.
Ms August-Hanson, who is member for planning and building control and legislation at DEFA, said the programme was a "crucial move" and encouraged interested parties to share their "valuable concern" and suggestions.
She said it was "high time" the system was modernised and feedback would "help shape a robust, forward-looking planning framework to support sustainable development".
Any changes to the Town and Country Planning Act 1999 would be presented to Tynwald in 2024.
Following the consultation DEFA also plans to develop additional changes on registered buildings regulations and the potential introduction of fees for services such as pre-application advice.