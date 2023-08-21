Manx Grand Prix fans warned to have travel insurance in place
Travelling to the island for the Manx Grand Prix without appropriate travel insurance could turn out to be "very costly", Manx Care has warned.
It said while most treatment was covered under a reciprocal agreement with the UK, not everything was.
And anyone arriving from countries outside of the UK would only be entitled to free emergency care.
However, executive director of health services Oliver Radford said urgent care would always be provided.
'Safe and healthy'
Thousands of visitors are expected to visit the island for the races, which are marking their centenary year.
Mr Radford said issues such as whether or not that person has adequate travel insurance in place "should never delay or prevent urgent treatment being given".
However he said the reciprocal agreement did not cover all eventualities, which could turn out to be "very costly for anyone who has an accident or becomes ill".
Mr Radford also urged people to pack enough prescription medication, or any other medications, for the entire trip.
"We want all visitors to enjoy a safe and healthy Manx Grand Prix without having to worry," he said.
UK residents are able to register temporarily with an island-based GP if their stay is longer than 24 hours but less than six months.
