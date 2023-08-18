Woman rescued after car plunges off Isle of Man cliff
A driver escaped with minor injuries after a car plunged off a cliff on the east coast of the Isle of Man.
Crews from the fire service and coastguard carried out a three-hour rescue operation off Marine Drive in Port Soderick on Thursday evening.
The woman managed to climb out of the red Mini herself after the crash, which happened at about 23:15 BST, but needed help to get back to the road.
Police said she was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A spokeswoman for the Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed the local resident had been the only person in the car when it crashed.
