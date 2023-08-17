Drivers reminded to ignore Manx Grand Prix red flag test
- Published
Motorists have been told to ignore a test of the electronic red flag system ahead of the Manx Grand Prix.
Race organisers will test electronic system around the Mountain Course at 07:00 BST on Friday.
The system, where alerts riders and marshals when a race has been stopped, was implemented at last year's TT.
The large square signs around the course will display either black or red with various numbers appearing during the test.
Clerk of the course Gary Thompson said the system needed to be retested ahead of this year's MGP "as a precaution".
He said: "I am acutely aware of any disruption that may be faced by the public and again thank everyone for their understanding whilst we continue preparations for the Manx Grand Prix."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk