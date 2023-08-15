Manx Grand Prix: Call for volunteers to sign up to marshal event
People have been encouraged to sign up to marshal at this year's Manx Grand Prix.
A total of 553 marshals are needed to man the 37.75-mile (60km) Mountain Course for each qualifying and race session.
Signing on has begun at the marshal's marquee at the back of the grandstand.
Vice-chairman of the Isle of Man TT Marshals Association Andrew Priestley said while the numbers looked good so far, more were always needed.
The first motorbikes set to take to the course during Sunday's opening qualifying session will be the newcomers, who will be led out on a speed-controlled lap at 13:30 BST.
'Flexible'
But before that can happen, the required number of marshals need to be strategically positioned around the course.
Mr Priestly said: "As it stands, we're actually over on numbers for Sunday, but we've not necessarily got them in the right places.
"We've got 12 sectors, each sector has a minimum number, so some of the sectors we're over, and some we're slightly under.
"It's great for us that we have key teams at each point, but then it's also great for us when people are flexible and willing to move locations, because without it we can't go racing."
Anyone new to marshalling who wants to volunteer for the event must complete two online training modules as part of the signing up process and will be positioned on the course with experienced marshals.
Those who do sign up can choose which sessions they want to cover during the centenary of the event which runs from 20 to 28 August.
