Motorcyclists invited to join Manx Grand Prix centenary ride out
Motorcyclists have been invited to take part in a ride out around the Mountain Course to mark the centenary of the Manx Grand Prix.
The mass ride-out around the 37.75-mile (60km) Isle of Man TT course is set to take place on Sunday morning.
The lap will set off from the Grandstand on Glencrutchery Road in Douglas at 10:00 BST.
Organised by the Manx Grand Prix Supporters Club, the lap will run ahead of the start of the 2023 event.
First run in 1923 as the Manx Amateur Road Races, the event was rebranded the Manx Grand Prix seven years later.
Seen as a feeder for riders to June's TT races in the past, the event now includes six races over a four-day period.
A spokesman for the Department of Enterprise said the ride-out lap was open to all motorcycle owners.
The event was "expected to be a popular event for visitors looking to get involved with the 100th anniversary celebrations", he said.
The lap, which will be started under the instruction of clerk of the MGP course MGP Gary Thompson, will be preceded by a one minute 'Sound of Thunder', he added.
Roads around the course will close at 12:45 on Sunday for the first qualifying session of the centenary event, will racing due to take place from 25 to 28 August.
