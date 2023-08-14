Plans for Peel sewage treatment works to go on display
- Published
People in the west of the Isle of Man have been encouraged to share their views on designs for a new sewage treatment works.
The plant, which is proposed for land near Peel power station, would stop waste being pumped into the sea.
The plans will be on display at the Peel Centenary Centre on Wednesday and Thursday.
Manx Utilities said responses to the plans would be taken into account before formal plans were submitted.
Work to find a suitable site for the western plant as part of the government-owned utilities provider's £40m regional treatment project has been ongoing for several years.
A previous plan to use land on Glenfaba Road, just outside Peel, were withdrawn after local objections.
In May, Manx Utilities revealed an agreement had been completed to purchase three fields in-land of the power station in Peel to build the new facility.
That site would also include the silt lagoon field currently used to store material dredged from Peel Harbour.
The designs will be on full public display between 10:00 and 19:00 on Wednesday and 10:00 and 15:00 BST on Thursday.
Local businesses will be given the opportunity to see the plans at an invitation only between 19:00 and 21:00 on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the firm said designs of the works were continuing and would incorporate feedback from the event before progressing with a planning application.
Feedback about the plans can also be submitted via email.
Plans for a regional sewage treatment works to serve parts of the east are also being progressed.
Land in Axnfell plantation has been earmarked for a plant to treat sewage from Laxey and Baldrine.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk