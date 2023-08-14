Work starts on repairs on major route through Onchan
Work has begun on repairs to a major route through the east of the Isle of Man.
The patching of the carriageway on Governor's Road in Onchan is expected for a week.
Temporary traffic lights will operate on the stretch between Wybourn Drive and Corkill's Garage Roundabout.
The Department of Infrastructure said if necessary, the work would stop for the Manx Grand Prix, which starts on Sunday and runs until 28 August.
It said traffic controls will be in place at all times during the work.
It added that repairing the road's junction with Queens Road would stop access on to Governors Road for up to two days and the one-way system on the carriageway would be suspended during the period.
