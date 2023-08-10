Walk out to the Tower of Refuge set to return in September
- Published
A guided walk out to the Isle of Man's Tower of Refuge is set to return on 1 September.
The Douglas Bay landmark on Conister Rock can only be reached on foot during certain tidal conditions.
The event, which has attracted thousands of people in previous years, could not take place in 2022 because the tides were not low enough.
But Douglas city centre manager Oliver Cheshire said it would be "great" to see the event return.
First held in 2012, the event was also cancelled in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Built in 1832, the tower was designed to be a shelter for the crews of vessels that were wrecked on the nearby reef, and was the idea of Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) founder Sir William Hillary.
The 2023 walk will begin at 18:15 BST and funds raised during the event will be donated to the RNLI, which saves lives at sea.
Access to the beach will be via either the steps at the Bottleneck car park or any steps north of Broadway.
Mr Cheshire said: "While we hope the weather is fine, [we] urge everyone taking part to wrap up warm as it's always cooler out there than you'd expect".
Anyone planning to take part in the walk has been reminded that suitable clothing and footwear should be worn, children must be accompanied by an adult, and the instructions from the coastguard and stewards must be followed at all times.
In June, residents were urged to check the tide times before heading out to Tower of Refuge after three people needed to be assisted back to shore after becoming cut off by the tide.