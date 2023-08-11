Latest case shows inland spread of avian flu, chief vet says
Confirmation that a bird of prey had avian influenza shows the virus is spreading to inland birds, the Manx chief veterinary officer has said.
It follows confirmation that a kestrel found near the Point of Ayre had the virus.
Amy Beckett said the inland spread heightened concerns for island's kept birds.
The latest positive case followed the discovery of the H5N1 in seabirds in Port Erin and Peel.
Ms Beckett said while she was aware of a number of kestrels to have tested positive in the UK, it was the first case in on the island during the current outbreak.
Free range hens kept on a small scale would be "at a significant risk" should there be a further spread, Ms Beckett said.
Owners of kept birds should therefore take precautions by practicing good biosecurity and avoid touching sick or dead birds.
While the risk was low to humans, she said people should keep their distance "to help to reduce the risk of any transmission to people", Ms Beckett said.
Ms Beckett said hens in particular were "very susceptible to avian influenza and unfortunately it can kill them", which "certainly is a concern".
The Isle of Man's risk level for poultry was in line with that in the UK, which was currently classed as "medium", she said.
