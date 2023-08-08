Report calls for better sex education teacher training
- Published
Teachers need better training before sex education lessons can resume on the Isle of Man, a review has concluded.
It follows the suspension of the teaching when some parents raised concerns over its content in February.
An independent review has now called for improved teacher training ahead of the lessons returning in early 2024.
In their latest findings, investigators found teaching had been "appropriate and lessons should resume" with "improved parental communication".
But the report recommended "greater specialisation and training for teachers prior to its reintroduction".
'Necessary changes'
The recommendations come from the second part of a review into relationships and sex education at Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII).
In the initial stages of the investigation, some claims from parents about "graphic" teaching were found to be inaccurate.
Investigators previously said allegations that a guest speaker dressed in drag sent a student out of the classroom and taught pupils "obscene" information were not the case.
Those undertaking the review spoke to a number of people including parents, teachers, senior school staff and health and education officials before returning their findings.
Education Minister Julie Edge said the Department of Education, Sport and Culture would "work with schools from September to ensure that necessary changes are made and a clear plan is developed to inform the most appropriate way forward to resume" the lessons in early 2014.
Personal, Social and Health Education will continue in September without any Religious and Sexual Education "until further work including specialised training and communication is carried out by the department", she added.
