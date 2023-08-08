Isle of Man bird of prey tests positive for bird flu
A third case of bird flu has been confirmed on the Isle of Man after a bird of prey tested positive.
A kestrel found near the Point of Ayre in the north of the island was found to have had the avian influenza virus, the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture has said.
It marks the first case confirmed in a species that is not a seabird during the current outbreak.
Two previous outbreaks killed hundreds of birds in Peel and Port Erin in July.
As the virus has only been found in wild birds, no restrictions or surveillance zones have been brought in at this stage.
The department said while the risk to human health is very low, people should not handle dead or sick birds to minimise the chance of spreading the virus to other animals, including seals.
Bird keepers have also been urged to remain vigilant and reduce any contact wild birds may have with kept birds where possible.
