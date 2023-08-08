Whistleblower Dr Rosalind Ranson gets apology from health department
The Isle of Man's health department has apologised to a whistleblowing medic as part of the settlement of a second compensation claim.
Former medical director Rosalind Ranson was awarded £3.19m in May after a tribunal ruled she was unfairly sacked.
The department has also agreed to make a £5,000 donation to Hospice Isle of Man as part of the settlement.
As a result of the agreement, Dr Ranson's second claim for injury to feelings has been withdrawn.
That claim was filed in April 2022 and covered the period beyond March 2021 until her contract was terminated in January 2022.
'Draws a line'
In a judgment formally dismissing the claim following its withdrawal, the Employment and Equality Tribunal said an agreement between the two parties over costs had not yet been reached.
Under the terms of the settlement, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) agreed to apologise "without reservation for the damaging treatment Dr Ranson suffered throughout her time as medical director", which included "significant continuing detriments after March 2021".
The DHSC also said it "adopts and repeats" apologies previously issued by both Chief Minister Alfred Cannan and Health Minister Lawrie Hooper, which were issued in the House of Keys and Tynwald respectively in May.
The tribunal previously heard Dr Ranson had been "marginalised" after raising concerns that senior doctors' advice about coronavirus was not being passed on to ministers.
Tribunal chairman Douglas Stewart said, agreement over costs aside, the judgement drew "a line under the disputes", but added that Dr Ranson had "reserved her position in respect of claims in other forums".
Responding to the settlement, Mr Hooper said he was "pleased" the second tribunal had concluded and welcomed the judgement.
A review of the department's handling of the tribunal is currently being carried out.
