Emergency road closed for felling of diseased trees at Glen Helen
- Published
An emergency road closure has been put in place on part of the Isle of Man's TT course for the removal of diseased trees.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture said the move was necessary due to the "rapidly declining" state of some roadside trees on its land.
It said the A3 road at Glen Helen had been closed from Cronk Y Voddy to Ballig Bridge during working hours until no later than Friday.
The trees include larch, elm and ash.
Two phases of felling to remove about 600 dead and diseased trees were previously carried out in March and May.
The department previously said new trees would be planted in the 0.75 mile (1.2km) corridor over the next two years to replace those felled.
The road has been closed between 09:30 and 15:30 BST, with temporary traffic lights in place outside those times.
The department said businesses in the Glen Helen area would remain open during the works.
