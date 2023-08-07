Future of Douglas dental surgery in doubt after contract returned
The future of a dental surgery is in doubt after its provider handed back its contract to Manx Care.
Regent Health Services, which provides care at Hillside Dental, will cease its services from 30 November.
A Manx Care spokeswoman said it was working to ensure patients would "not be left without an NHS dentist".
The reasons for the decision have not been made public but options for the future of the service were "being explored", she said.
'Minimal disruption'
Current patients at the practice on Ballakermeen Road have been asked to do nothing as de-registering could risk them losing their current allocation and facing a long wait after re-joining the current waiting list.
In a statement Manx Care said it was "working closely with the practice to ensure minimal disruption to patients whilst alternative arrangements are made for their ongoing dental care".
The health care provider would "endeavour to ensure [their] dental provision continues with a new provider".
Anyone with concerns has been urged to contact the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service team by phone or email.
