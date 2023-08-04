Isle of man special delivery mail to Jersey to take two days
It will no longer be possible to send next day guaranteed delivery of Manx mail to Jersey from Monday, the Isle of Man Post Office has said.
It follows the decision by Royal Mail and Jersey Post to scrap the former's mail plane deliveries in favour of ferry transportation.
Mail sent from the Isle of Man to the Channel Island will now take two days.
Discussions over the future of the aircraft which carries Manx mail to and from the UK each day are continuing.
Royal Mail recently confirmed that the "due dates" for items addressed to the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey would be changed, however it has been confirmed Guernsey's mail plane will remain in operation.
Although Royal Mail has a responsibility to ensure next-day delivery of first class mail to any address in the UK, the Crown Dependencies are not covered by the domestic requirements under Ofcom's Designated Universal Service Condition.
Meanwhile, Friday's airmail deliveries to Isle of Man have been disrupted due to a technical issue and "subsequent problems" with the aircraft, an Isle of Man Post Office Spokeswoman said.
It led to the Royal Mail-operated aircraft arriving too late for mail to be sorted in time for Friday's delivery rounds.
Local mail sent to Manx addresses has not been affected.
