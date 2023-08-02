'High level' Isle of Man drug dealer sentenced to 20 years in prison
- Published
A man who played a "pivotal role" in supplying Class A drugs on the Isle of Man has been jailed for 20 years.
Kyle Molyneux, 27, had been involved in supplying drugs, money laundering, intimidation and exploitation for several years.
Deemster Cook said he had been "involved at a high level" in the movement and supply of drugs.
The jail term was the highest drug sentence ever given out by the Manx courts.
Molyneux was caught by police as part of cross-border operations run by the drugs and organised crime unit.
Douglas Courthouse heard the 27-year-old was involved in posting about £25,000 of cocaine to a Manx address in May 2020, and he later attempted to import more than £30,000 worth of heroin to the island, which was intercepted by the police.
Violence and exploitation
While on remand at the Isle of Man Prison he gained access to five sim cards and continued to "orchestrate" the supply of drugs on the island, the court was told.
Then, in September 2021, he was involved in an attempt to remove £34,000 of drugs money from the island.
Prosecutors said he had also been involved in drug debt collection, using violence and exploitation-based tactics.
Molyneux previously pleaded guilty two counts of importing of cocaine, attempting to import heroin, conspiracy to remove criminal property from the island and affray.
Handing down the sentence, Mr Cook said the 27-year-old had been "involved lock, stock and barrel".
"You are going to spend the next few years ruing the day," he added.
Det Insp Jamie Tomlinson of the drugs and organised crime unit said the 20-year sentence was "just".
It reflected the "seriousness" of the role Molyneux played and showed that "the courts are going to come down hard on people that import drugs to the island", he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk