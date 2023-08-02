Summerland: Memorial service honours victims on 50th anniversary
A memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of the Summerland fire disaster has been held in the Isle of Man's capital.
Fifty people died and 80 others were badly injured when a blaze broke out at the leisure complex on 2 August 1973.
The service in the Kaye Memorial Garden was attended by survivors and those who lost loved ones.
Mayor of Douglas Natalie Byron-Teare said the service was to "provide love and support" to those affected.
Ms Byron-Teare said that evening was "one that people of the Isle of Man and those visiting will never forget and lives on in the memories of so many".
"The loss of so many loved ones and the ongoing impact is both heart-breaking and overwhelming," she said.
The service began with prayer, followed by a minute's silence in memory of those who perished.
Douglas councillor John Skinner said: "As the events of that evening began to develop, no-one could ever have imagined the shock and the horror that rapidly descended on the island that night, or that there would be such a terrible loss of life."
A retired firefighter who attended the fire in 1973, Mr Skinner said "an eerie silence fell over the town the next day".
He said: "Those who so tragically died should never be forgotten.
"Nor should so many who had to cast aside their personal fears to get the fire under control and to rescue and help bring survivors to safety."
The lieutenant governor, chief minister, and representatives of all the emergency services were among those who laid wreaths at the Summerland memorial during the service.
The service was closed by a lone piper playing a rendition of Ellan Vannin.
