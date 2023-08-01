Manx motorists warned of roadworks disruption
- Published
People have been warned to expect disruption while a programme of resurfacing works on a range of Manx roads is rolled out.
The Department of Infrastructure's summer programme is set to lead to a number of temporary road closures around the island.
The department said the closures would generally last for three to four hours.
A spokesman said the work could improve the surface of the carriageway for up to 10 years.
The work is being carried out by contractors Kiely Bros Ltd, and marks the second year of a five-year contract to refurbish some of the island's roads.
'Speedy, efficient and economic'
Work has now begun on the A3 Ramsey to Castletown Road in Foxdale, Old School Road and Garth Road in Marown, and the A1 Peel Road between the boundary and the quarry.
Work is set to continue in Santon, and Port St Mary on Wednesday, Bride and Santon on Thursday, and Jurby on Friday.
Work will also be carried out in Maughold, Sulby and Marown on Saturday, with more works to follow next week.
A spokesman for the department said resurfacing was a good method of preventative maintenance.
The work could only be carried out in good weather conditions so the closures may need to be moved to accommodate that, he said.
Road studs would be added back in and lines re-painted at a later date, he added.
Bus services are being be re-routed where necessary.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk