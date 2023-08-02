Summerland: Life 'changed dramatically' after fatal fire
- Published
The husband of a woman orphaned by the Summerland fire disaster has said her life "changed dramatically" that night.
Fire ripped through the complex on 2 August 1973 leaving 50 dead and scores more badly injures.
The Stevenson family were on holiday from Kilmarnock in Scotland when the tragedy unfolded.
Kenny Anderson's late wife Elaine, who was nine at the time, had been playing with her older brother downstairs in the leisure complex.
Their parents, Sheena and Alex, had been watching from the floor above.
After the rush to escape the building as news of a fire spread, the siblings waited outside for their parents, but they never came out.
Mrs Anderson and her 11-year-old brother had heard their parents call down to them that they would come down "in a minute" shortly before the chaos broke out.
The inferno, which had been started by three boys in a kiosk next to the outside of the building, had swept through the state-of-the art complex in under 30 minutes.
In the days after the fire the children stayed with the landlady of the guesthouse the family had booked to stay at during their holiday, until the confirmation came that their parents had both died in the fire.
Following the devastating news, the orphaned siblings were collected by family and taken back to Scotland.
Mr Anderson said her experiences at Summerland enabled her to build a resilience and strength to deal with difficult times and she was incredibly "strong willed".
He said the ordeal had led his wife, who died of lung cancer at the age of 58 last year, to become "the most resilient woman that I've ever known".
However, what actually happened to her parents in the complex that night had always remained "a mystery" to her, he said.
Despite the tragedy in her life, she had "lived life to the full" and had remained a "positive" person all her life, he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk