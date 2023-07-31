Summerland: Fire response formally recognised 50 years on
The key contribution of the emergency services and healthcare workers in responding to the Summerland fire disaster has been formally recognised.
The complex was filled with 3,000 people on 2 August 1973 when a huge blaze broke out, leaving 50 dead.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the dedicated response from the emergency services to the tragedy had "prevented many more casualties".
The work of those involved was honoured at a special ceremony earlier.
The presentation, held at the Legislative Building in Douglas, was part of the events to mark the 50th anniversary of the fire.
Senior representatives of all the emergency services were presented with a specially commissioned scroll at the ceremony, which followed a service of remembrance on Sunday.
'Devotion to duty'
All 16 of the engines the island had in 1973 attended the blaze at the entertainment complex on Douglas Promenade.
Not only did firefighters have to tackle the inferno, many also helped police to recover the bodies of those who lost their lives, leaving many "severely traumatised", Mr Cannan said.
Police officers also faced a "myriad of tasks and issues", including identifying the dead and comforting bereaved families, he said.
Both Noble's Hospital and Douglas police station received tens of thousands of calls in the wake of the tragedy as worried relatives and friends tried to find out the whereabouts of their loved ones.
Praising the healthcare workers of the day, Mr Cannan said the injuries suffered had "presented a huge challenge" to the services and those providing them, which was "met with outstanding devotion to duty and a determination to do the very best for every single patient".
Douglas Council will hold a ceremony to mark the anniversary at the Summerland memorial on Wednesday.
