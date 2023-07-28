Isle of Man standard passport fees to rise by 9% in October
The cost of getting a new passport on the Isle of Man is set to rise by 9% from October.
The fee for a standard adult Isle of Man Variant British Passport renewal will be £93, up from £85.
Standard documents for a child will also be increased from the current £58.50 to £64.
As spokeswoman for the passport office said the changes were necessary to align to the fees set by HM Passport Office.
Express passports are also set to rise for both adults and children from £142 to £165.50, and £122 to £136.50 respectively.
An emergency copy of a passport for an adult will rise by 15% to £204, while the same document will rise by 16% for children to £175.
The new fees will apply from 20 October, however any applications submitted by that date will be charged at the old rates.
People have been urged to check the validity of their passports in good time before planning trips.
