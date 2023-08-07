Manxman: New Isle of Man ferry edges closer to full service
- Published
The Isle of Man's newest passenger and freight ferry has completed a series of tests in two key ports.
The Manxman completed berthing trials in Douglas and Heysham and also paid an initial visit to Belfast, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.
The process involved ensuring the £76m vessel could be manoeuvred and moored in the ports as part of its pre-passenger service checks.
The boat is set to take over from the Ben-my-Chree as the main ferry.
A date is yet to be set for the craft's maiden voyage but the firm's managing director Brian Thomson said it should be "weeks rather than months" away.
Various other preparations have been under way since the ferry's arrival on 2 July, including safety drills and crew training.
Work on a list of extra modifications is also continuing, including an improved coating on both car decks, a spokesman for the publicly-owned monopoly ferry operator said.
As previously announced, Manxman will carry out daytime only sailings during its first four weeks of service, with the Ben-my-Chree scheduled to operate the evening sailings.
The Douglas to Heysham route will depart an hour later than normal at 20:15 BST during the period, before the Manxman swaps to night time only sailings for the following four weeks.
Mr Thompson said the "work up period" was a "sensible approach to allow everyone to get fully familiarised with the day-to-day operation of the vessel without adding undue pressure".
He said: "We don't anticipate having to take Manxman out of service during this period, but it is a brand new, custom built, highly complex system and it would be foolish not to plan for eventualities."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk