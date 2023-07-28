Isle of Man views sought on future of cash on island
People have been asked to share their views on making cash payments.
The survey by the Department for Enterprise (DfE) follows a similar survey aimed at Manx businesses, which was launched in June.
The work is being carried out to gauge changes in cash and digital payments after the coronavirus pandemic.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said the aim for the exercise was to get a better understanding of how people of all ages use and view cash.
A spokesman for the DfE said the results of the poll would help decide how much focus to place on cash in the future.
Changing attitudes
The survey has been launched as part of the response to the government's Access to Cash report.
Mr Johnston said: "Attitudes towards using cash and accessing cash have changed in recent years, especially following the pandemic.
"Whilst we have seen an increase in the use of digital payment options, we equally understand that there are people in our society who prefer to use cash."
Urging people to take part in the survey, he said it would help the department "gather a full picture on this topic".
The survey is available online until 7 September, with paper copies also available from government buildings across the island.
