Manx out-of-hours doctors' helpline service suspended overnight
- Published
An out-of-hours emergency doctors' helpline will be closed again overnight into Friday, Manx Care has confirmed.
The Manx Emergency Doctors Service (MEDS) was also closed between midnight and 08:00 BST on Thursday.
In a statement, the health care provider said the closures were due to "unforeseen circumstances".
Urgent care remains available at the Noble's Hospital Emergency Department throughout the period.
While the MEDS service is set to open as usual at 18:00 following the closure of GP surgeries, it will then close from midnight for eight hours.
Anyone who calls the MEDS phone number during the period will be diverted to the Noble's Hospital switchboard.
The service was previously suspended for two nights in March to allow for staff training to take place.
