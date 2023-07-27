Isle of Man residents urged to take care around dolphins
- Published
A conservation charity has urged people to take care when encountering dolphins around the Isle of Man's coast.
Several species, including Risso's, bottlenose and common dolphins, are regular visitors to Manx waters.
But, Bryony Manley from Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch said the regularity of their appearances should not make people complacent.
She said it was important for anyone taking to the water to treat the creatures with respect.
"These are big wild animals and they shouldn't be assumed to be friendly, cuddly dolphins," Ms Manley said.
She said they were "confident swimmers" and could comfortably "bow ride boats" as long as the vessels continue normally and the key advice was to not act "erratically" around them and maintain a steady speed in one direction.
All of the species found in Manx waters could also be seen from land, she said.
Among the marine mammals seen in Manx waters are mother and daughter Moonlight and Starlight.
The pair have become permanent residents in the west, spotted regularly in Peel Bay.
Ms Manley urged people to be cautious around the "huge animals", which can grow to about 13ft (4m) long.
A solitary pairing of bottlenose dolphins such as that may "crave" the attention they miss from being in a pod, which could cause them to interact more boats and people in the water, she said.
That in turn could lead to people getting too close and ultimately put themselves or the animals in danger.
There had been some incidents recorded in the UK where bottlenose had been found to play in a "boisterous way, in the way they would play with other dolphins".
While there have not been similar cases in Manx waters, she said the charity wanted to "make sure that people are aware now, particularly as Starlight is becoming older".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk