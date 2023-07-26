Isle of Man launches online applications for incapacity benefit
- Published
People who are unable to work and need to claim support can make the initial application online for the first time.
Applications for incapacity benefit can now be made using an online form, the Manx Treasury said.
It marks the first phase of a drive to transform the delivery of social security services on the island.
Treasury member Sarah Maltby MHK said it would make applying for the benefit "more efficient, accessible and convenient".
Ms Matlby said it was chosen because of the "high volumes of claims and submissions received each week from a broad range of people across the community".
Previously applications had to be downloaded and returned to the social security division.
Income support, employed person's allowance and jobseeker's allowance have all been earmarked to be added to the online system as well.
The second phase of the project would include two-way secure messaging, which would enable people to "exchange messages with the division via a secure online channel, removing the need for letters and paper submissions", Ms Maltby said.
Incapacity benefit is made available to those unable to work for more than four days in a row, with claims of more than 14 days requiring a medical certificate.
Those using the new system to apply for incapacity benefit must first register for the government's online services.
The changes follow on from the introduction of weekly direct bank account payments for Manx state pensions and other benefit payments for the first time last week.