Isle of Man mail plane issue causes post disruption
- Published
Airmail deliveries to and from the Isle of Man have been disrupted due to an issue with the mail plane, the island's post office has confirmed.
The problem prevented the Royal Mail-operated aircraft from leaving on Monday evening, which meant no airmail was delivered on Tuesday morning.
Local mail sent to Manx addresses has not been affected.
The Isle of Man Post Office said attempts were being made to resolve the issue so services could resume later.
The post office has previously said discussions about the future of the mail plane were continuing.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.