Manx Care staff stage Isle of Man's first nursing strike

Nurses with placards
Members of the Royal College of Nursing are taking industrial action for 12 hours

Nurses employed by Manx Care have begun a strike over pay and conditions.

The 12-hour action, which began at 08:00 BST, is the first ever walk-out by members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the Isle of Man.

Manx Care said while many routine appointments would be cancelled as a result of the action, emergency care would be maintained.

RCN regional director Estephanie Dunn previously said the strike was part of a campaign for "fair pay".

The union said about 46% of the 550 members working for Manx Care took part in the vote, 80% of whom supported industrial action.

They also rejected Manx Care's offer of a 6% rise in pay and a £1,000 lump sum payment.

Union members previously staged a protest march to highlight their grievances.

