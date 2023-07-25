Manx Care staff stage Isle of Man's first nursing strike
Nurses employed by Manx Care have begun a strike over pay and conditions.
The 12-hour action, which began at 08:00 BST, is the first ever walk-out by members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the Isle of Man.
Manx Care said while many routine appointments would be cancelled as a result of the action, emergency care would be maintained.
RCN regional director Estephanie Dunn previously said the strike was part of a campaign for "fair pay".
The union said about 46% of the 550 members working for Manx Care took part in the vote, 80% of whom supported industrial action.
They also rejected Manx Care's offer of a 6% rise in pay and a £1,000 lump sum payment.
Union members previously staged a protest march to highlight their grievances.
