Grant was 'desperately needed' for Isle of Man bowling club repairs
- Published
A grant to support the final phase of a bowling club's refurbishment will "safeguard the club's longevity", its treasurer has said.
Marown Bowling Club won £7,500 in funding from the Manx Lottery Trust.
It came after a project to replace the original clubhouse, built in 1971, began in 2021 to mark the group's 50th anniversary.
Treasurer Philip Kelly said parts of the building had been "in desperate need of repair".
The lottery grant comes after members raised more than £15,000 in 2021 to finance work needed on the facility, including a brand-new clubhouse, which can now be used for warm space events in the winter.
'Social and sporting hub'
The full refurbishment has also included a short-mat facility, to allow club members to take part in bowling activities all year round.
The additional money from the trust was used to complete the remaining work, which included a new shelter, a replacement roof, and fencing around the green.
Mr Kelly said it had allowed for the "replacement of several structures dating back to the green's opening in 1971".
"Following an increase in membership numbers, we also wanted to build several new structures, including a brand-new shelter to cover the new clubhouse's entrance area," he said.
The trust's chairman Stephen Turner said the club had "evolved into a social and sporting hub" for many people across the community.