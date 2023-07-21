Government plan on Isle of Man land developments to be reviewed
- Published
The Manx government is to review its overarching land development policy, the cabinet office minister has said.
The Strategic Plan covers where future housing and employment developments could be built.
Kate Lord-Brennan said the review could align it with the government's economic strategy and island plan.
A consultation on the document, which includes potential changes to affordable housing and green energy policy, has been launched.
First approved by Tynwald in 2007, and partially reviewed in 2016, the plan covers a range of overarching policies, such as the distribution of future developments.
It also sets out a framework for housing, including layout, design and the supporting infrastructure needed.
Business development
The update will provide an outline for the "sustainable development of the island and align it with wider government plans and policy", a Cabinet Office spokesman said.
Ms Lord-Brennan said the plan was "the backbone of planning policy" and would influence development policies, making sure they were suitable for the island's built and natural environments.
The consultation covers the help available to buy a home, whether Douglas should be the focus for future housing developments, and projections for the number of homes needed to accommodate an increase in the population to 100,000.
It also invites responses on whether housing developments should be permitted in the countryside and if 6.26 hectares (15.5 acres) of land should be earmarked for business development by 2026.
Respondents are also asked on allowing quick changes to planning rules to be made to allow developments to go ahead.
The consultation is available online until 29 September.