Inquests opened into Southern 100 crash deaths on Isle of Man
- Published
A rider and marshal killed in a crash at the Southern 100 road races both died from blunt force trauma, the inquests into their deaths have heard.
Alan Connor, 50, and Liam Clarke, 66, died as a result of the incident on the evening of 11 July on the bypass road, near Malew Street, in Castletown.
Police previously said a second rider and a spectator also received injuries as a result of the crash, which happened shortly before 19:00 BST.
Both are now being treated in the UK.
Douglas Courthouse heard Mr Connor was an engineer from County Meath, who had been riding a 1,000cc Suzuki machine at the time of the crash.
Mr Clarke, a gas engineer who was originally from Londonderry, had travelled to the island from his home in Wigan to marshal at the event.
Passing on his condolences to the families, Coroner James Brooks adjourned both inquests to a date yet to be set while investigations into the incident continue.
Advocate Darren Taubitz, who represented the Auto Cycle Union at the hearings, expressed the organisation's condolences to the families of both men.
The 2023 Southern 100 road races were abandoned as a result of the incident.