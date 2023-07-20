Free emergency healthcare agreement with UK extended to six months
The period of time Isle of Man residents can access free emergency health care in the UK has been extended to six months.
Previously, emergency medical treatment could be received at no cost within three months of arriving in the UK.
It marks the first update of the island's Reciprocal Healthcare Arrangement with the UK since 2010.
Visitors from the UK will also receive free care if they fall ill while on island for the same period.
The new document was signed by Health Minister Lawrie Hooper and the UK Health Minister Will Quince on the 6 July and came into force on Wednesday.
Mr Hooper said the extension was "a great example" of the governments working together to "ensure we're providing care and cover as needed" to residents.
It was hoped the move would "protect residents who find themselves dealing with difficult or complex medical issues when off island", he said.
The agreement covers emergency care, treatment organised by the island's health provider Manx Care, and routine healthcare considered necessary to manage pregnancy or long term conditions.
A further update sees an extension for Manx students attending courses in the UK that last longer than six months, to make sure they are covered for the duration of their course.
When in the UK, island residents will be required to pay the same charges as UK residents including prescriptions and dental fees.
However, the agreement does not cover repatriation to the island, where residents need to be returned to the island for ongoing care when travel plans have been disrupted by ill health.
Under the new arrangements, the renewal of the agreement will be reviewed every five years.