Weekly benefit payments direct into bank accounts made available
- Published
People receiving Manx pension or benefit payments can now receive weekly payments directly into their bank accounts for the first time.
Previously only MiCard users were able to claim the money each week, with the electronic bank transfers restricted to monthly.
The new system applies to state pension and all benefit payments.
Sarah Maltby MHK of the Treasury said the change was in response to feedback from those receiving the payments.
Ms Maltby, who has responsibility for social security, said: "Our customers have told us that one of the reasons they chose not to have payments made directly into their bank accounts was because we could not offer this on a weekly basis.
"We listened and took action, developing the systems required to meet our customers' needs. Making payments directly into a bank account is the most secure, convenient and efficient way for most people to access and manage their money."
Anyone who wants to move to weekly direct bank account payments has been asked to contact the social security division.
Those who do not have bank accounts can continue to use the MiCard service to collect their pensions or benefits at branches of the Isle of Man Post Office, a government spokesman said.
