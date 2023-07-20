Daily Isle of Man Airport runway closures to be reduced from August
Runway closures at the Isle of Man Airport are to be "significantly reduced" next month, the airport director has said.
The changes are the result of the roll-out of a new roster for air traffic controllers from 1 August.
Currently, flight disruption is caused daily by five runway closures to accommodate statutory breaks for staff.
Gary Cobb said it was a "positive step and will improve the passenger experience".
However, he warned "staff resource within Air Traffic Control remains finely-balanced".
From next month the closures will be restricted to two morning closures between 08:30 and 09:05, and 11:00 and 11:35 BST.
'Positive impact'
Mr Cobb said: "Building resilience is vital for island connectivity, and the team are focussing on both training existing staff and preparing for new starters following recruitment as part of the longer-term strategy."
Airport management wanted to "provide reassurance that the team is working extremely hard to make your journeys as smooth as possible", he said.
The revision has been welcomed by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, who this week took over leadership of the Department of Infrastructure following the removal of Chris Thomas form the post.
He said: "I am pleased that the plan put in place to increase resilience within the Air Traffic Control team is starting to have a positive impact."
Thanking passengers for their patience, he added: "Clearly I apologise where inconvenience has been incurred."
