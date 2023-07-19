Two injured in Southern 100 crash transferred to UK hospitals
A rider and spectator injured in a crash at the Southern 100 races which killed two people remain in hospital, race organisers have confirmed.
Racer Alan Connor and marshal Liam Clarke died in the incident on 11 July on the Isle of Man's Billown Circuit.
At the time race organisers confirmed another rider and a spectator had also been taken to hospital.
In a statement, the Southern 100 Motorcycle Racing Club said both were now being treated in the UK.
No further details about the identities of either have been released.
A club spokesman said the second rider involved in the crash in Castletown had been transferred to a hospital near his home in the UK, where he continued to be treated for ankle injuries.
The spectator, who had been "indirectly involved" in the incident, had also been moved to a UK hospital with knee and leg injuries, he said.
"Southern 100 Racing would like once again to thank all the medics, marshals, officials, and members of the public who assisted during the aftermath of the serious incident," he added.
It has also been confirmed two other riders, who were injured in separate crashes the previous evening, have been discharged after being treated in Noble's Hospital.
David McConnachy and Joshua Potts suffered hip and leg injuries, and leg injuries respectively.
