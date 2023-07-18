One person killed in Isle of Man light aircraft crash
- Published
The pilot of a privately-owned light aircraft was killed when it crashed into a cliff face on the Isle of Man, police have confirmed.
The incident happened at about 13:00 BST at Bradda Head in Port Erin on Monday.
The Isle of Man Constabulary said the pilot's family were being "fully supported" while an investigation into the circumstances continued.
No further information about the person or the events have been released.
A police spokeswoman said: "We would like to extend our condolences to the family at this deeply upsetting time.
"The family are being fully supported by specially trained officers as the investigation into the circumstances of what occurred continues."
Although inquiries had been "ongoing extensively" since the crash, no further information would be released at this stage as work, including the assistance of air crash investigators, continued on behalf of the coroner to "establish the full facts", the spokeswoman said.
Anyone with footage of the incident should contact police, and people have been urged to "refrain from speculating on what may have happened, particularly at this extremely distressing time for the family".
Water and air space around the site was expected to remain closed until at least Friday.
Emergency restrictions on flying drones within two nautical miles (3.7km) off the crash site also remain in place and the land on Bradda Head remains under police guard.
People have been advised to continue to avoid the area until further notice.
