Avian flu confirmed in sea birds found dead on Manx beaches
- Published
Dead seabirds found washed up on beaches on the western and southern coast of the Isle of Man had avian influenza, the government has said.
Samples taken from birds found at Port Erin last week have tested positive for the H5N1 virus.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture said as they were wild birds no restriction zones were in place.
Bird keepers have been advised to be vigilant and practice good biosecurity.
Various birds - mainly guillemots - have been found on Manx beaches in recent days.
It marks the first confirmed outbreak since the lifting of a surveillance zone in the west of the island in January.
Anyone who finds five or more dead birds has been urged to contact the regulation directorate of the government's Animal Health Team.
People have also been asked not to handle dead or sick wild birds.
