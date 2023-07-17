Manx infrastructure minister removed from post to 'speed up reforms'
The Isle of Man's infrastructure minister has been removed from post in a bid to speed up reforms, the chief minister has said.
Chris Thomas was appointed minister for the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) in a mini-reshuffle in June last year.
Alfred Cannan said he had asked Mr Thomas to step down and would take on the role himself in the short term to "initiate a more rapid reform process".
Mr Thomas said his focus was to create a "smooth transition" in leadership.
An independent review of the DOI, which was carried out in 2021, recommended an overhaul to improve the delivery of services and capital projects, including imploying more qualified staff and restructuring the divisions.
Mr Cannan said it had become "increasingly clear" the DOI "with its varying range of responsibilities" remained a "difficult department to oversee and effectively lead" and was still in need of reform.
He said: "There are many matters that now need to be refreshed and reconsidered to determine a clarity of direction that will ensure the effective delivery of services into the future."
Speeding up reforms would include "consideration of the allocation of responsibility for services across government and the creation of different oversight mechanisms", he said.
It marks the second time Mr Thomas has been removed from the Council of Ministers during his 10-year political career.
He was previously sacked from the role of Policy and Reform Minister in 2020 after four years in the role for voting against the government during Howard Quayle's administration.
In response to his removal, Mr Thomas said: "I look forward to continuing to support the many people who are working so hard and with some success to remediate the real challenges around infrastructure and other things like transport, flood risk and our territorial seas."
